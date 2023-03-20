Minister eyes debit, credit card payments on public transport soon

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): Transport Minister Anthony Loke said commuters could soon use their debit and credit cards for fare payments on rail and road public transport in the country.

The Seremban MP said he has instructed public transportation agencies and operators such as Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and KTM Bhd to adopt an open payment system.

“The ministry has received complaints from the public that there are limited choices of payment options. For example, you can only pay using a Touch ‘n Go card or a token at the Light Rail Train (LRT) gantry entrance, but this will soon change.

“Buses and trains riders can soon pay using any type of debit or credit card of their choice. This implementation will take some time as operators need to integrate the system but they are working on it,” he said to reporters after launching the Grand Opening of Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge at KLIA Terminal 1, Sepang.

Loke did not provide an estimate for when the open payment system could be expected.

The minister then said it was up to highway operators if they wished to implement a similar system.

“I can only speak for public transportation regarding this payment issue. It is up to LLM to adopt an open payment system,” he said.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Touch ‘n Go monopoly of the highway toll payments will be reviewed.

Anwar said the system has been in place for over two decades and appeared to have become technologically stagnant, during a youth dialogue session at the Youth Empowerment Fair at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. — Malay Mal