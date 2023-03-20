Petros flagship multifuel station in Daro first outside of city area, says SEDC chairman

DARO (March 20): The first Dealer Owned, Dealer Operated (Dodo) Multifuel Station for SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd in Daro is the first of its kind to be featured in the suburb of Sarawak.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain said the multifuel station under SEDC Energy – a subsidiary of SEDC – will cater for both conventional vehicles using petrol and diesel, as well as next generation low carbon emission vehicles such as electric vehicles (EV).

“With this multifuel station, we will focus on EV charging facilities as part of infrastructure development and also in line with achieving a net zero carbon emission in future,” he said at the launching of the new station yesterday by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abdul Aziz also announced that stations with similar operating models will also be launched in Pusa, Kapit, Miri and Kuching this year, where all these Dodo stations will have EV charging integration.

Besides having gained approval for the construction of multifuel stations by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, he said SEDC Energy has received positive response from local entrepreneurs to apply and run their own stations under the Dodo concept.

This, he added, will offer new business opportunities for local entrepreneurs to join the downstream oil and gas business offered by state-owned oil companies, and also to expand SEDC Energy’s business development.

“In addition to petroleum and new energy products, all multifuel stations will provide space for local entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their local products and expand their reach to a wider market.

“Some selected multifuel stations will be equipped with automated teller machines (ATMs), as well as food and beverage (F&B) premises for customers’ convenience.

“As a proud citizen of Sarawak, it is appropriate that the ‘Petros’ brand name is used for our own multifuel station, and the same sentiment is shared by our Premier.

“Therefore, on behalf of SEDC and SEDC Energy, it is an honour to develop not only the Petros Flagship Multifuel Station, but also the first Dodo multifuel station,” he said.