President: Association’s new building construction yet to start as proposed site still awaiting approval

SIBU (March 20): The construction of the Sibu Autistic Association’s (SAA) new building has yet to take off as the proposed site is still pending approval from the State Planning Authority (SPA), said SAA president David Ngu.

According to him, the proposed three-storey building costing RM3.7 million will sit on the 1.5-acre piece of land adjacent to Agape Centre’s carpark in Jalan Alan here.

Ngu said the new building is necessary to accommodate more children with autism, as the present premises can only accommodate about 60 children.

“We are still waiting for approval (from SPA). The new building when completed in the future will be able to accommodate about 200 children,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

On the duration to complete the new building, he said it will be subject to the date of approval by the authority.

“Hopefully, (it can be completed) within two to three years’ time,” he added.

Ngu said the ground floor of the new building will house the office, while the classrooms and therapy hall will be on first floor and third floor, respectively.

He disclosed that the public donation for the construction of the new building has reached about RM200,000 to-date.

For the record, SAA had rolled out the campaign called ‘Buy a Brick, Build a Home for Children with Autism’ to raise funds for the construction of the new building.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging community participation and the mechanism of this campaign is for the prospective donors to ‘buy bricks, as many as they wish’.

In an interview with thesundaypost last year, Ngu explained that each brick, were sold at RM5.

“Meaning that you’re donating RM5, you would be contributing one brick to this project. For those who can afford to contribute a room or a hall, they are highly welcome to do so.

“We, the SAA, would name the room or the hall after the donor’s name, or any name that they wish to attribute the premises to. We appreciate every single cent donated,” he said then.