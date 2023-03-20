Saberkas produces high-calibre leaders, benefits all races in S’wak, says Abd Karim

KUCHING: (March 19) The Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) has succeeded in producing many high-calibre leaders in the state, said its president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report quoted him as saying this was proven during the 15th General Election whereby many candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are Saberkas members.

“If I’m not mistaken, there were around 11 Saberkas members who contested as GPS candidates in the last GE15,” he said when opening the Saberkas Cergas 2023 programme held in conjunction with the Saberkas Golden Jubilee Celebration at Padang SLPS Satok, here yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is also Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said Saberkas holds programmes for every level of society regardless of race and ethnic background.

“Saberkas is an NGO (non-governmental organisation) that can bring benefits to all races in Sarawak. It is the responsibility of Saberkas to ensure that friendly ties between all races remain close without any racial issues arising,” he added.

On another matter, Abdul Karim said Saberkas will be holding its annual ‘bubur lambuk’ cooking and distribution programme during the Ramadan fasting month which starts this week.

“This year will be the 18th time Saberkas will be holding its annual road show programme of cooking bubur lambuk for distribution to the community,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim and Saberkas vice president Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Draup.