Sarawak State AG, Finance Secretary among Loyal Service recipients

KUCHING (March 20): Sarawak State Attorney-General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid and State Finance Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar were among the 710 recipients of Loyal Service medals awarded in an investiture ceremony here tody.

Each had served in the civil service for 34 and 35 years respectively.

The ceremony was held at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg handed out the awards.

All recipients were from 35 departments and agencies (29 state and six federal) within Kuching Division.

Other recipients included Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment acting permanent secretary Dzulkamain Masron for 31 years of service; Sarawak Protocol, Ceremonies and Event Management Unit director Datu Mohamad Junaidi Mohidin (30 years); Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development acting permanent secretary Sirai Daha (30 years); Public Works Department Sarawak director Richard Tajan (30 years); and others.

Loyal Service medals were awarded to civil servants, both state and federal, with records of quality, excellence and integrity throughout their service.