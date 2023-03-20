Sibu Hospital seeking patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (March 20): Sibu Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of a male patient who was admitted to the hospital on March 16.

In a statement, Sibu Hospital said the patient was taken to the hospital by an ambulance after members of public found him unconscious by the roadside on March 16.

During admission to the hospital, no identification documents were found on the patient and information about the patient was unable to be obtained from the patient due to his health condition, it added.

In view of this, Sibu Hospital would like to urge the patient’s family members or next-of-kin to come forward as soon as possible.

Those who know the patient are also urged to contact medical social work officer Nurfarahin Mat Shah at 084-238818 during office hours (Monday to Friday) or meet the medical officer at Sibu Hospital’s Neurosurgery Ward 14.