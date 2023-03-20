Sibu police launch online customer service satisfaction survey using QR code

SIBU (March 20): Sibu police have launched an online customer service satisfaction survey using QR code today.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the public can leave their suggestions, complaints or even channel information about criminal activities through the online survey.

“This is an innovation compared to the use of manual suggestion or complaint boxes that were previously placed at police stations.

“So this time we go digital where our customers can scan the QR code and leave their suggestions or complaints on our services.

“This is our effort to increase customer satisfaction in terms of the efficiency of the services provided,” he said when met after the launching ceremony of the online customer service satisfaction survey using QR code.

The launch, which was jointly officiated by Zulkipli and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, was held in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebration at Sibu police headquarters here today.

Zulkipli said the online survey is available in three languages namely English, Malay and Mandarin.

“The QR code will be made available at places easily accessible to our customers at all four police stations under Sibu district police headquarters,” he added.

Zulkipli said feedbacks received from the survey will be used to improve their service efficiency.

“We have a special team to monitor all the complaints made by the community and I will get the report directly from the team.

“The team will evaluate feedback gathered from the survey and if there is a weakness, we will try to improve on that,” he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 360 police officers and personnel have participated in a parade to mark the 216th Police Day celebration.