Silabur Ultra Trail participant passes away after fainting

KUCHING (March 20): A 56-year-old participant of the Silabur Ultra Trail held at Kampung Lubang Batu in Serian has died after passing out during the hiking activity on Sunday.

In a statement today, Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the participant was from Johor and had fainted after hiking for about three kilometres.

“He was rushed to Serian Hospital before it was confirmed by medical officers that he passed away,” he said.

Aswandy added early investigation indicated that no foul play was involved in the case.

“For now, we have classified the case as sudden death and post-mortem will be conducted for further investigation,” he said.