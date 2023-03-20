SK Dato Mohd Musa posts highest pupils’ enrolment rate in Samarahan District  

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 20): SK Dato Mohd Musa here recorded the highest number of enrolment in the district, with 1,181 pupils registered for the first day of school for the new term today.

According to Samarahan District Education officer Awang Hepeni Awang Onget, the primary school itself is among the largest in the district; hence, the high number of intakes there.

“From the total number, 1,106 are pupils in Primary 1 up to Primary 6, while 75 are preschoolers,” he said at a press conference held after a visit to the school yesterday, where he observed the implementation of various plans and programmes by the school as it entered the first day of the new school term.

He said for this first week, schools would not be having teaching and learning sessions right away, so as to acclimatise the children into coming back to the classrooms.

“This week, we allow parents to accompany their children, for them (children) to gain some confidence.

“By Week 2, the pupils should already have a solid foundation for them to be at school.

“We also allow parents of Primary 1 to 6 pupils to accompany their children as their ideas, involvement and cooperation would be a great help in managing the school better,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were the district’s education assistant officer Naser Ramli and SK Dato Mohd Musa headmaster Issnu Dollah.