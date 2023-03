KUCHING (March 20): Two Sarawakians are among 16 individuals appointed as Senators of the Dewan Negara effective today.

They are Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit and Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Sarikei branch Roderick Wong Siew Lead.

In a statement, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim said with the appointment of 16 senators today, the number of members of the Dewan Negara now stands at 64.

