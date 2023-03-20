Understand, uphold criteria for star-rating system, Bumi contractors called

KAPIT (March 20): All Bumiputera contractors must understand and comply with all the criteria set for performance evaluation, of which the assessment would be indicated via star-rating.

This was pointed out during a recent dialogue conducted by Kapit Resident’s Office at the civic centre here recently.

Kapit Resident Galong Luang, who facilitated the session, said the dialogue meant to disseminate all the vital information about the requirements under the star-rating system.

“This is especially important for those handling RTP (Rural Transformation Programme) projects, which focus on basic infrastructure and amenities such as link roads, jetties, concrete paths and bridges.

“Apart from the Resident’s Office and the District Office, the RTP project contractors here would also be working alongside the JKR (Public Works Department), the DID (Drainage and Irrigation Department) and Kapit District Council,” he said.

It was informed during the dialogue that Kapit District currently has 91 registered Bumiputera contractors, Bukit Mabong District has 55, Belaga District has 44, and Song District has 25.

“This means Kapit Division now has a total of 215 (registered Bumiputera contractors) – a 100 per cent from nine years ago,” said Galong.

According to him, quality construction materials account for 50 per cent of the assessment for the rating, while completion of project within the setdeadline carries 30 per cent, level of communication with the implementing agency indealing with any issue arising from the worksholds 10 per cent, and comprehensiveness of reports of works progress and completion contributes 10 per cent.

On the system itself, an assessment of 90 to 100 per cent would earn a contractor a 5 Star (Excellent) rating; 70 to 89 per cent is 4 Star (Satisfactory); 50 to 69 per cent is 3 Star (Average); 30 to 49 per cent is 2 Star (Unsatisfactory); while 29 per cent and below is 1 Star (Non-Performing).

In this regard, there are currently 58 contractors with 5 Star rating in the whole of Kapit and also 58 with 4 Star rating, while 23 hold 3 Star rating.

In relation to this, the 58 contractors who were awarded the 5 Star rating attended an appreciation dinner at the multipurpose hall of Sri Baleh Hall here, held after the dialogue.

Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai officiated at the event.