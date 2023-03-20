Unity Govt can be fully assured of Umno, BN support, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assured that the new Umno leadership together with Barisan Nasional (BN) will continue to support and strengthen the Unity Government.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Umno president said based on the results of the 2023 Umno Election which ended yesterday, it was evident that every level of the National leadership and the grassroots, were clearly in support of Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This Manifestation is very clear because even though we know that there are efforts to disrupt the current government, it was rejected by the Umno delegates,” he said after attending the Unity Government secretariat meeting, here last night.

The meeting today, which lasted for about two hours, was chaired by Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and attended by party leaders of the Unity Government.

Apart from support from Umno and other BN component parties, Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that every party, including from Sabah and Sarawak under the Unity Government will continue to support the government.

“Therefore, the combination of 20 parties in the Unity Government will be strengthened by the new leadership of Umno and Insya-Allah (God Willing) the Unity Government will become stronger,” he said.

Earlier, Pahang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Federal Territories Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani were announced as winners of the three vice presidents’ posts for the 2023-2026 term. – Bernama