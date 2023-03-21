127 new cases of autism recorded among children in Sibu in 2022

SIBU (March 21): The Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic at Agape Centre here recorded 127 new cases of autism among children in 2022.

Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) president David Ngu said according to statistics from the National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom), as many as 9,000 new born children are diagnosed with autism in Malaysia every year.

“According to Nasom, every one in 68 children is diagnosed with autism in Malaysia. Meaning there are 9,000 newborn babies who are diagnosed with autism in Malaysia.

“According to Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic at Agape Centre Sibu, last year 127 cases were recorded in Sibu alone.

“These statistics show the severity of autism among children, and it is vital for families and the community to take the necessary action as soon as possible,” said Ngu at a press conference on the National Autism Convention 2023 at RH Hotel yesterday.

Ngu said the National Autism Convention 2023 will be held from May 6-7 at Grand Jasmine Ballroom, RH Hotel.

“The objective of this convention is to help our children with autism to reach their fullest potential.

“The convention is to help the educators and parents navigate the challenges of the autism spectrum in school and at home through the sharing from a panel of experts.

“This convention also provides evidence-based information for educators in developing effective educational programmes for students with autism spectrum disorders. It is also to get to know the inclusive education, importance of play, occupational therapy, and a balanced diet for students with autism from the experts.

“For families with autistic children, you can learn about parenting a child with autism and boosting your child’s communication skills at home. Also, discover the talents of autistic children from the sharing session of their parents,” added Ngu.

Ngu also called on pre-school teachers to join this convention.

“Pre-schools are encouraged to participate in this convention. It is because pre-school is the first place these special kids will go to when they’ve reached the school age.

“With this convention, pre-schools will get to know how to deal with these special kids. If they have knowledge about how to handle autistic kids, they will not easily panic.

“However, the convention fee for Sarawakians is RM100 only but for non-Sarawakians it is RM150.

“For those who come from afar, accommodation will be provided,” said Ngu.