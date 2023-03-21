Tuesday, March 21
19 including baby made homeless after fire razes workers’ quarters in Batu Kawa

By Jacqueline David on Sarawak
A firefighter extinguishing the fire that razes two blocks of workers’ quarters at Jalan Kong Ping in Kuching last night.

KUCHING (March 21): Nineteen people from six families were made homeless after two blocks of workers’ quarters at Jalan Kong Ping in Batu Kawa here were razed to the ground by fire last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said all the victims, who consisted of eight men, three women, six children, a baby and a senior citizen, are being temporarily housed at Stapok Hall here.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 7.38pm and firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that two blocks of workers’ quarters with 27 units were totally destroyed. Out of the total, only 10 units were occupied,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to fully extinguish the fire at 10.15pm.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and the fire would not reignite, the firefighters ended the operation.

