Abd Karim: State govt has played its part, now up to tourism industry players to improve

KUCHING (March 21): Tourism industry players should strive to improve themselves especially since the government has assisted them for the past two years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this is crucial as the pandemic has passed and more countries, including Malaysia, are reopening their borders to tourists.

“During the past two years, the government has given a lot of grants to tourism industry players just to help them – hence, I believe the state government has done its best to help them during those times.

“There has been a lot of assistance given to them during the pandemic too, so what else can they be asking for now?” he said in a press conference after the State Tourism Steering Committee meeting here today.

Following that, Abdul Karim expressed his hopes that tourism industry players will do everything they can to make tourists coming to Sarawak feel happy and satisfied.

He added that post-pandemic, there have been a lot of tourism activities in the state which is a good sign of the tourism industry in Sarawak recovering.

“The good part for us is we have so many activities, including events related to sports, music and even medical. These events will bring tourists to Sarawak.

“Apart from that, flights have returned to how they were pre-pandemic. We know that with good connections to the state, it is a good thing for our tourism,” he said.

Abdul Karim said that while he was happy that tourism in Sarawak was recovering, the pandemic could be seen as a good thing for tourism too.

“This is because during the pandemic, Sarawak could identify what needed to be improved upon before tourists could visit Sarawak again.

“For example, we trained many tourist guides during the pandemic. We wanted to ensure that when borders reopened, we have the right number of guides for tourists coming to Sarawak,” he said, adding that the ministry trained at least 222 region-specific guides for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim also revealed that Sarawak recorded 600,037 tourist arrivals as of February – an increase of 320.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, which is almost similar to pre-pandemic figures.

“Seeing this good development, we are optimistic of reaching the target of three million visitors this year. For the record, last year we recorded 2.02 million tourist arrivals,” he said.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy ministers Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Telang Usan assemblyman and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dennis Ngau and Business Events Sarawak chairman Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.