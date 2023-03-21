Body found floating in Batang Salak waters

KUCHING (March 21): A dead body was found floating in the waters of Batang Salak, Sungai Midin near the Sungai Bodoh bridge here at 2.03pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a member of the public called and informed them of the discovery.

Firefighters from the Petra Jaya station were deployed to the location.

“Upon receiving the report of the dead body’s discovery, our search and rescue team went to the location.

“When they arrived, they found a dead body of a male without a head and both hands floating in the water. However, the deceased’s identity is unknown,” said a Bomba operations centre spokesperson.

The team then lifted the body using a stretcher bucket and brought the body to Pengkalan Pak Amit near the location.

The body was later handed over to the forensics experts at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and police for further action.