Ching Yong shoots back at Soon Koh over Sarawak Sovereign Fund

SIBU (March 21): Wong Ching Yong has taken Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to task over the latter’s doubts on the Sarawak Sovereign Fund.

Deputy Premier Dr Sim Kui Hian had disclosed that the Sarawak government would start the sovereign fund next year with an initial investment of RM8 billion.

Ching Yong, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong Branch chairman, described the fund as good news for all Sarawakians as it will benefit future generations.

Instead of raising unnecessary doubts against GPS, he pointed out, Soon Koh, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president and Bawang Assan assemblyman, should clarify to the people why the problems that have plagued Sibu for many years remained unsolved during his long tenure of leadership.

“Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh was elected as a state assemblyman since 1991 and later served as a minister until 2019. For about 30 years, why couldn’t he comprehensively accomplish Sibu flood mitigation plan?

“There is also the issue of population outflow. Even though he often boasts about his political achievements, he cannot deny how serious the outflow of people from Sibu has been in the past 30 years. I believe this is enough as a reference for his political performance.”

Ching Yong was responding to Wong’s inquiry regarding Dr Sim’s revelation that the Sarawak government will be investing RM8 billion into the Sarawak Sovereign Fund from next year, with the target of reaching RM100 billion in 20 years.

He believes that those who care about Sarawak have a positive attitude towards the Sarawak Sovereign Fund, except for a small number of politically motivated people who may pour cold water on it.

In addition, Ching Yong urged Soon Koh to take responsibility for his own election promises, including his commitment to enhance agriculture among the farmers in Bawang Assan and to clarify why there has been no implementation of this promise until now.

“Only Sarawak has such a fund. It will make Sarawak wealthy. This is because the people of Sarawak are united.”

For the record, the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill 2022, which seeks to establish a state fund in order to maximise returns from the state’s surplus capital reserves through investments, was passed during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting on Nov 22, 2022.