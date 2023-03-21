Community still regarded as PDRM’s ‘most important strategic partner’

MIRI (March 21): The community is still the most important strategic partner of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In this respect, the civilians through their concern and cooperation, have helped the force in their efforts to prevent crimes.

Therefore, the concept of community policing would continue to be strengthened, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani in his speech for the 216th Police Day celebration.

“This is in line with the theme of ‘Polis Dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (Police and People Will Never Be Apart).

“The concept of community policing will continue to be strengthened in order to produce a responsible community towards the goal of creating a zero-crime environment in this country,” he said in his speech, read by Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu at the start of the district-level celebration here yesterday.

On PDRM’s 216th anniversary, Acryl Sani said the force had been standing ‘majestically and powerful’ as the country’s oldest and foremost law enforcement agency.

“Every year on March 25, we honour the services and sacrifices of PDRM heroes who had fallen in the field of service in order to defend the peace and sovereignty of every inch of this blessed land, against threats from our enemies.

“Based on trust and the same struggle, the sacrifices of past heroes will be continued by today’s generation, even though each passage of time promises different challenges.

“In commemorating the Police Day this year, I would like to invite all members of the force to renew their pledge of allegiance to the King and country, uphold the constitution, and continue to be steadfast in providing the best to our beloved nation,” he added.

At the event here later, Alexson presented certificates of appreciation to 40 police personnel.

His deputy Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol and the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division Miri head DSP Nor Aizan Mohd Jamil were also present.