Credit, debit cards can be used on five highways from September, says Works Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has announced that five highways will roll out a new toll collection which allows road users to use debit and credit cards method via open payments.

In a statement today, he said that this is an initial step towards transitioning to Multi Lanes Free Flow (MLFF) system that the ministry is currently working on.

“Since the beginning of this year, I have ordered planning and discussions with the parties involved as well as highway concession companies to take steps towards the implementation of an open payment system. I have also participated in various discussions that have been held.

“As a result of this discussion, I am pleased to inform you that several highways will implement an open payment system by September 2023.

“The highways in question are the Sungai Besi Highway, the Baru Pantai Highway, the Ampang – Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway, the Guthrie Corridor Highway and the Penang Bridge. Through this open payment system, users can start using debit and credit cards for toll payments,” he said on Facebook today. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME