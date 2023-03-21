DAP man files police report against PAS leader over Sukma 2024 claims

MIRI (March 21): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling has lodged a police report against Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Kelantan Youth chief Mohamad Kamal Mohamed over his claims regarding Sukma 2024.

Mohamad Kamal had accused Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh of abusing her power to deny Kelantan from hosting the national sports competition next year by giving the role to Sarawak.

Ling, who is a National Sports Council (NSC) board of management member, filed his report at the Miri Central police station yesterday.

In a statement today, he said the report sought to urge the authorities to investigate and take action against Mohamad Kamal.

Ling alleged the article uploaded on PAS’ Harakah website is untrue, misleading, and total lies, which also prompted Yeoh’s officer to lodge a police report on March 17.

“I am duty bound as an NSC board of management member to lodge a police report, not only to protect the reputation of the Sukma supreme council and NSC, but also to urge all quarters to respect the decision reached on 16th March for Sarawak to play host to the games.

“As far as I know, the PAS leader has yet to apologise nor deleted his post on the website to date. He ought to face stern action for his irresponsible act,” Ling claimed.

He stressed that sports is above politics and advised all parties not to hurl false accusations amounting to defamation.

According to him, the decision for Sarawak to be the Sukma venue for next year was made during the Sukma supreme council meeting on March 16 where a representative from Kelantan was present.

The Sukma supreme council also decided that Sukma 2026 would be organised by NSC.

This would be followed by Kelantan, which had agreed to accept the responsibility of hosting the national multi-sport event in 2028 to give the state a longer preparation period.

Ling also called on all parties to give their full support to Sarawak in hosting Sukma next year.