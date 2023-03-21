DBNA Bintulu elects new committee

BINTULU (March 21): The Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Bintulu has a new committee for the term 2023 to 2025.

During the recent triennial general meeting (TGM), Lenon Sandom was elected chairman.

Make Jiwan was elected deputy chairman, Floria Minyan was elected secretary, and Winnifred Daniel Teho elected deputy secretary.

Also on the committee are treasurer Dihoi Nyomeb, deputy treasurer Leon Gombek, and internal auditor Atien Nadot.

Completing the committee are Kiran Kaka, Monica Pura James Jumin, Walter Sideu, Naomi Gombek, Shirlyn Aida Stewart, Kennedy Winea, and Adrian Pilang William.

In his speech, Lenon called for all elected committee members to give their full support towards the organisation’s various activities.

“What is important is our spirit to continue to do our very best for DBNA Bintulu and for the Bidayuh community here and let’s maintain the togetherness that has been practised all this while, fitting to the slogan ‘Adup Samah Adup’,” he said.

DBNA supreme council member from Kuching headquarters Brownie Marshall was also present at the TGM.