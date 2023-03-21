Deputy premiers to get hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai as official cars

KUCHING (March 21): Sarawak’s three deputy premiers will each receive a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan tomorrow.

This follows Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg receiving a Toyota Mirai in January.

Official sources from the state government said the handing over ceremony for the cars to Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will be held at the compound of Wisma Bapa Malaysia around 10am.

A source revealed that the hydrogen-powered vehicles will be used as official cars of the deputy premiers.

When receiving his Toyota Mirai earlier this year, Abang Johari described the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle as one of the evolutions in the car industry.

He said it is one of the state’s efforts to use green energy.

“In Sarawak, we have a few vehicles driven by hydrogen power such as the Hyundai (Nexo) as well as hydrogen-powered buses. Now our latest hydrogen vehicle is the Toyota Mirai.

“This high-tech car can travel on a single ‘tank’ of hydrogen of 1,000km, which is the distance from Kuching up to Limbang,” he had said, adding that the Mirai takes only three to four minutes to be refuelled.

He also said the state has gone forward with the implementation of green energy through various initiatives that include the production of hydrogen in its own plants.

Apart from handing over a unit to the Premier at that time, UMW Toyota Motor also handed over four Toyota Mirais to SEDC Energy.

According to Malaysian automotive information website paultan.org, the second generation hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai was launched in December 2020.

The website said retail prices start from RM277,150 for the G grade while the Z grade is priced from RM308,380.