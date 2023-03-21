E-Sport official medal sport in Sabah Games

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): E-Sport will be an official medal sport in the 10th Sabah Games (SAGA) that Kota Kinabalu will play host to from December 16-22.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin announced the inclusion of E-sports as a proper medal sport in the state premier multi-sport event during the 10th SAGA Main Organising Committee meeting here on Tuesday.

E-Sports, short for electronic sports, were featured in the ninth edition of SAGA in Keningau in 2019 but as a demonstration sport whereby medal won was not counted in the official medal tally.

“E-Sports will be contested in the 10th SAGA where the games are Mobile Legend, PES 2022 and TEKKEN 7 and featuring the boy’s and girl’s categories.

“The inclusion of E-Sports, despite still considered a new sport industry in the country, reflects its rapid development in line with technological advancement.

“Apart from generating income and improving playing skills, E-Sports are able to instil a healthy team spirit among the enthusiasts, including youth,” he said after chairing the meeting.

For the record, E-Sports have been included as one of the 13 optional sports in SAGA. The others are weightlifting, netball, basketball, netball, golf, muaythai, table tennis, petanque, rugby, tennis, boxing and wushu.

The 10 compulsory sports are badminton, football, lawn bowls, cycling, hockey, karate, archery, athletics, pencak silat and sepak takraw.

Meanwhile, Ellron said Kota Kinabalu will play host to the tenth edition of SAGA, which is a biennial event.

He said Kota Kinabalu was supposed to host the Games in 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations and thank you to Kota Kinabalu Mayor (Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip) for accepting to play SAGA host.

“In the ninth SAGA, there were 27 contingents from across the state taking part and we expect all 27 districts will be there this time around.

“There will be more participating contingents in the future with additional districts and this will certainly add competitiveness to the Games,” he said.

According to him, while Kota Kinabalu is the host, the competitions will also be held in nearby districts such as Penampang, Kota Belud, Ranau, Putatan, Keningau and Tuaran.

“It is hoped in the 10th SAGA, we will be able to produce and unearth new talents who will go on to compete at the highest level,” added Ellron.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Fairuz Renddan, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datuk Mansur Asun, Sabah Sports Council director Mohd Asneh Mohd Noor, senior sports officials, heads of government agencies and district officers were also present in the meeting.