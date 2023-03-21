Flood mitigation projects to be expedited to reduce impact of disaster, says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA (March 21): Implementation of flood mitigation projects will be expedited to reduce the impact of the disaster in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said Secretary-General of Treasury Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican had been instructed to take action to expedite the flood mitigation projects.

“I have asked the Treasury to speed up the tender process,” he said when flagging off the post-flood civil service volunteer team (PSPA) to Johor here today.

A total of 1,520 civil servants representing various ministries, departments and government agencies are participating in the two-day post-flood mission, particularly in areas in the Batu Pahat district.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) in conjunction with today’s event, the mission will focus on the cleaning of medical and educational facilities, government buildings and public places.

On March 17, Anwar instructed all ministry machinery to help in post-flood operations in Johor and that the Finance Ministry had approved an additional allocation of RM150 million for the purpose.

At the event today, Anwar expressed his appreciation to the civil servants who participated in the post-flood mission in Johor.

“Your participation in this mission can help to ease the burden of the flood victims. I pray that we can all carry out our duties sincerely and be blessed,” he said.

Anwar said students and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should also assist in the post-flood mission in Johor.

Yesterday, the number of flood victims in Batu Pahat, Johor, was reported to have dropped to 7,972 following the closure of three evacuation centres.

Also present at the event today were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. – Bernama

— BERNAMA

TAGS:

MASM ASJ LES MIS

Tuesday , 21 March 2023