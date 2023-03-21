Forest Dept inks agreements for Upper Baram Forest Area projects costing over US$1.8 mln

KUCHING (March 21): The International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) and Sarawak Forest Department have signed agreements to initiate two projects aimed at improving the management of the Upper Baram Forest Area (UBFA).

ITTO executive director Sheam Satkuru and Sarawak Forest director Datu Hamden Mohammad signed the project agreements yesterday to improve biodiversity conservation and enhance local socioeconomic development.

Satkuru said ITTO has been supporting sustainable forest management in Sarawak for several decades.

“We are proud to work with the Forest Department and the many communities in the area in their efforts to enhance their collective approaches towards amongst several matters, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities,” she said in a statement.

Hamden said the UBFA proposal arose from the communities themselves, and the ITTO funding has been crucial in getting it off the ground.

“The implementation of the UBFA project will complement the adjacent Pulong Tau National Park in conserving biodiversity and support the sustainable livelihoods of people in those communities,” he said.

One of the projects has a total cost of US$1.39 million, of which ITTO — with support from the government of Japan, the City of Basel (Switzerland), and Bruno Manser Fonds — is providing US$556,000, while the government of Malaysia is contributing the remainder in kind.

This project will focus more on research.

The second, which complements the first, has a total cost of US$479,500.

ITTO is contributing US$258,000 from the Emergency Supplementary Budget provided by the government of Japan, while the remaining funds will be provided by the Sarawak government in kind.

The project aims to empower and train local people in community forest management, landscape restoration, and community-based ecotourism.

In addition, it will provide infrastructure support as part of efforts to improve livelihoods and forest management.

“This is a very exciting development for Sarawak, the participating communities and the ITTO as it introduces a new approach towards SFM (Sustainable Forest Management) and community forestry, with the support of NGOs,” said Satkuru.

“Our gratitude goes to the donors for their generous support.”

The UBFA covers 283,500ha in northeastern Sarawak, encompassing primary forests, farm areas, settlements, timber concessions, and agricultural lands.

The four ethnic groups in the area—Penan, Kenyah, Kelabit, and Saban—all rely heavily on forests for their subsistence.