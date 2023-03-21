Forestry Dept confident of achieving Sabah tree-planting target

SANDAKAN (March 21): The Sabah Forestry Department says it is confident of achieving the target of planting 40 million trees in the state by 2025.

Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan said 12 million trees had been planted since the campaign was launched in 2021.

“The forests can play a significant role in the health of the general public. At the State Forestry Department, 200 types of tree have been planted. What we want to show here is that forests can be restored,” he told reporters after launching the Sabah Forestry Department’s International Day of Forests celebration yesterday.

Kugan said the state-level International Day of Forests celebration would be held at the Rainforest Discovery Centre in Sepilok near here and it is expected to be launched by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on April 27.

At yesterday’s event, Kugan also inaugurated the Forestry Department’s forest trail, named the Kugan Trail after the chief conservator of forests. – Bernama