Full-scale emergency drill successfully held at Batang Ai HEP

KUCHING (March 21): A full-scale emergency drill was successfully held at the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Plant (Batang Ai HEP) recently.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the readiness of Sarawak Energy’s emergency and crisis response plan and its coordination with relevant authorities in the event of an emergency at the Batang Ai HEP.

The three-day exercise, which ended on March 16, was organised by the National Security Council (MKN) Sarawak.

The drill, dubbed ‘Ex Red Tilapia 2023’, addressed simulated emergency and crisis scenarios in accordance with several MKN’s directives.

Over 500 participants from some 35 government departments and agencies were involved in the simulation exercise, which served as an important assessment of the authorities’ and plant’s readiness and ability to respond to any potential incident or disaster.

Sarawak Energy’s employees were part of the mock emergency response exercise, working with emergency services personnel to neutralise a security breach and intrusion, as well as ‘bombing’ by role-players who acted as terrorists at the facility.

The simulation saw the MKN crisis response team comprising Sarawak Energy, police, armed forces, firefighters, Sri Aman Resident’s office and the health ministry, among others responding effectively to the intrusion, as well as organise an evacuation of plant workers and nearby residents.

MKN Sarawak Mohammad Haffizie Putit said they conduct exercises like the ‘Ex Red Tilapia 2023’ drill regularly to prepare for potential emergencies.

“We are optimistic that the implementation of the ‘Ex Red Tilapia 2023’ drill will enhance the awareness and readiness of all ministries, departments, agencies as well as Sarawak Energy in handling various incidents and acting according to their respective emergency plans.

“This is to ensure the safety of their assets and neighbouring communities in the event of an unwanted incident,” he said during the opening ceremony.

SEB Power chief executive officer Bunyak Lunyong said that exercises like the ‘Ex Red Tilapia 2023’ drill is important to evaluate the company’s emergency response plans.

“It is crucial that we understand how we can protect our facility in the unlikely event that any of the scenarios put forward in the exercise occur.

“Whether it is a natural disaster, a dam break, a cybersecurity breach, or a terrorist attack, the ability to respond quickly and effectively is critical to minimising damage and ensuring the safety of all involved,” he added.

He said Sarawak Energy has an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) and therefore, this exercise will be used to evaluate their plan and test their coordination level with relevant government bodies in the event of emergencies at Batang Ai.