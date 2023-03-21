Indonesian claims trial in Sibu to murdering fellow countryman

SIBU (March 21): An Indonesian pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge of murdering his fellow countryman in Tanjung Manis last year.

Muh Sakkar Arakee made the plea after the charge against him was read out to him before Judge Wong Siong Tung.

Muh Sakkar was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

He was accused of murdering Hapil Jamal at the workers’ quarters at the Ship Building Industrial Zone in Bandar Baru Tanjung Manis, Sarikei between 10.30pm and 11pm on Oct 14, 2022.

The court fixed March 27 for further mention of the case, whole Aug 21 until 25 have been set for the hearing of the case.

Moh Sakkar was represented by counsel Ranbir S Sangha while Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mark Kenneth Netto prosecuted the case.