Julaihi: More water treatment plants to be built under 12MP

SPAOH (March 21): Sarawak plans to build more water treatment plants (WTPs), especially in rural areas, under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

This was disclosed by Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who said the construction of WTPs is the state government’s long-term plan to resolve water issues throughout the state by 2030.

“Currently, a total of 11 WTPs proposed have been studied and evaluated under 12MP by taking into account and evaluation related to the construction location, the rate of raw water resources in the location and many other evaluations.

“This matter is very important to ensure that the WTP that will be built will be able to meet the needs of the community in the area as well as provide a solution to the water supply problem that always burdens the people.

“We at the ministry have submitted (a request) for additional allocations from the Sarawak government to help us in solving frequent water problems and to balance the people’s needs related to water supply from time to time,” said Julaihi.

He revealed these after conducting a working visit to Betong and the Spaoh water treatment plant (WTP) on Sunday.

Currently, the Betong Division has seven WTPs that produce 86.65 million litres water per day (MLD).

The plants are WTP Kaki Wong, WTP Lichok, WTP Maludam, WTP Spaoh, WTP Beladin, WTP Pusa and WTP Lubau.

According to Julaihi, WTP Lubau is in the process of being upgraded to ensure that it can meet the needs of the community in the future.

“For this upgrading work, the Sarawak government has approved an allocation amounting to RM165 million and is now in the process of preparing tender documents.

“Based on research, if this plant is upgraded later, it will be able to produce 60 million litres of water per day from the current 30 million.

“This situation is seen as a catalyst to meet the needs of water usage in the Betong area in the future,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Mohamad Razi Sitam, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu and Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas.