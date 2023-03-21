Labour shortages critical challenge for Sabah development – IDS

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): Labour shortages, including a dependency on foreign labour have become a critical challenge for the development of Sabah, impacting various sectors, including plantation, construction and manufacturing.

Sabah Institute of Development Studies (IDS) chairperson Datuk Adeline Leong said that the reliance of Sabah’s economy on foreign labour is very significant, which is around 40 percent, especially in the plantation sector.

“Sabah’s plantation sector has always been vital for the state’s socioeconomic profile, and the labour shortage has hit this sector hard, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The shortages of foreign workers have also led to the significant decline in crop production, with many planters unable to harvest their crops,” she said at the Forum on Labour Shortages in Sabah: Foreign Workers Issue held at Wisma IDS here on Tuesday.

She also said that equally facing challenges due to severe labour shortages are the construction and manufacturing industries, which experienced delays and higher costs for building projects and factories unable to meet their production targets.

Adeline noted that foreign labour shortage issue was not new.

“It is a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted approach. We need to address the root causes of the labour shortage, such as the implementation of restrictive immigration policies, the reluctance of locals to take up labour-intensive jobs and the high cost of hiring foreign workers,” she said.

She added that to address these challenges, the government, private sector, academia, associations and other interested parties must work together to implement solutions that attract foreign workers to Sabah.

“This could include relaxing immigration policies for specific industries and investing in automation and technology to reduce the reliance on manual labour,” she said.

“We also need to ensure that foreign workers are treated fairly and with dignity and have access to adequate housing, healthcare and other basic amenities. The well-being of our foreign workers must also be taken care of, and we must take steps to protect their rights and interests that are in line with international labour standards,” she said.

At the same time, Adeline said that focus must also be given to attract and retain local workers in the plantation, construction and manufacturing sectors to ensure Sabah’s economy thrive.

This includes investing in training programmes for local workers to fill labour-intensive sector shortages, she said.

She said that there is also a need to create a more conducive environment and better wages for locals to take on jobs in these sectors instead of relying solely on foreign labour.

“One of the main reasons our locals are willing to work on farms abroad, such as in Australia and Korea, is that their pay is higher compared to our own country,” she said.