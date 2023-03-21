Lawyer: Najib hospitalised for lung infection, now discharged

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was hospitalised over the last four days due to a lung infection and was discharged today, his lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee said.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Farhan confirmed that the ex-PM was admitted to a hospital outside the prison for treatment.

“Yes he was hospitalised for a lung infection. He is still recovering but has been brought back to Kajang,” the lawyer said.

Najib has been serving his 12-year imprisonment since August 23 last year, when the Federal Court upheld his conviction, prison sentence and RM210 million fine over the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

He has been a prisoner held at the Kajang prison for more than six months now, but has been brought out to attend other ongoing trials and court cases.

Najib’s next scheduled court appearance is on March 31, when the Federal Court is expected to deliver its decision on his bid for a review of the apex court’s August 23 decision in the SRC case. — Malay Mail