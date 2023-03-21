Lee Ka Tung, son Joel dominate at Sibu’s monthly medal championship

SIBU (March 21): Father and son pair Lee Ka Tung and Joel Lee emerged champions in their respective sections for the March Monthly Medal 2023 at Sibu Golf Club (SGC) last weekend.

State ace Ka Tung fired a 64 to lift the title of the Nett Section (Group A) while Joel recorded a 74 to win the Junior Section title.

“Ka Tung is one of the senior outstanding golfers in Sibu and among the top golfers in Sarawak for the last 25 years, while Joel has only seriously taken up golf in the last two years under the watchful eyes of the father,” said SGC president Wong Pak Cheng during the prize presentation ceremony.

“Joel has a lot of potential and he may take over from his father in future as Sibu’s top golfer.”

For the Nett Section, Badrul Zakuan, on 67, was first runner-up, followed by Kung Teck Lee at 68.

In the Nett Section Group B, Ahmil Nurhadi was the winner, followed by Bujang Zainuddin and Lee Kok Ming.

Ngieng Ping Kiew was the winner of the Senior Section, followed by Peter Chiong and Francis Nguoi.

For the Junior Section, the first runner-up went to Samson Kung, followed by Patrick Tiong.

More than 60 golfers took part in the competition, sponsored by businessman Wong Kha Song.

SGC captain Wong Lay Nam said the annual Club Championship and Senior Club Championship tournament would be held this weekend (March 25-26).

“This tournament is one of the major golf tournaments in the Sibu’s golf calendar and more than 100 golfers are expected to compete in the two-day event,” he said.