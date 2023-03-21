Lorry driver in Miri injured in single vehicle accident

MIRI (March 21): A 28-year-old lorry driver sustained a broken arm and abdominal injury after being involved in a single vehicle accident along Jalan Miri-Marudi on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, personnel from the Marudi station were deployed to the scene – a junction near an oil palm plantation – after receiving a call at 11.16am.

“When they arrived, the operations commander reported that a lorry transporting palm fruits had lost control and fallen into a nearby ditch.

“The driver of the lorry, a Kayan from Long Bemang, was found conscious but pinned in the vehicle and managed to be extricated by the firefighters,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The victim was handed over to Health Ministry personnel for further action and brought to Marudi Hospital for treatment.

The police were also present to provide assistance.