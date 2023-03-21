MCO, Covid-19 among Zamrose’s unforgettable experiences

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The implementation of the Movement Control Order and assisting the government in containing the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the valuable experiences that remains unforgettable as the Army chief, said General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain

He said throughout the establishment of the Malaysian Army (TDM) 90 years ago, no army chief had ever faced such a situation.

He said that this is one of TDM’s best achievements in helping the government deal with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic under his management as army chief.

“TDM has always been dedicated to providing its services regardless of the operation, whether during Op Penawar or Op Benteng. I hope this doesn’t happen again. In every era of government, something extraordinary happens like the Lahad Datu situation in 2013 and then Covid-19 in 2020.

“We don’t know what will happen after this but we (TDM) are always ready in any situation,” he told a press conference after the 28th Army Chief Appreciation Parade at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

He was satisfied and proud of every achievement made by TDM in its efforts to provide services to the people, especially in challenging situations such as the MCO and Covid-19 as well as the search and rescue operation in the landslide at Father’s Organic Farm, Batang Kali in December, last year.

Zamrose also expressed his gratitude for all the plans that were drawn up during his tenure as army chief was successfully implemented without any problems.

“Thank you also to the media for helping TDM in channeling all information related to the army and the operations carried out for the public throughout my administration. With the cooperation of the media, TDM can remain relevant and bring honour to its name for helping the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zamrose hopes that his successor who leads the TDM will continue with good ideas or plans for the Army and measures that have not been successfully implemented should be analysed and reviewed to be improved for the benefit of TDM.

“I hope that all TDM matters related to direction, planning and procurement of assets will always be simplified.

“The welfare of army personnel also needs to be prioritised. If the morale of the army is at its lowest point, no matter how sophisticated the weapon system is, it will be difficult to implement because the morale is low. The welfare of the army should be looked after over time,” said Zamrose.

Today, TDM held the 28th Army Chief’s Appreciation parade as a final tribute and honour to Zamrose and his wife, Puan Sri Zainuriah Mustapha who will be going on leave from March 23 before ending his service on Sept 21, 2023.

The parade has the concept of a ceremonial parade involving 12 combined detachments which are Combat Elements, Combat Support, Service Support and Army Women.

This parade involved 39 officers and 1,057 personnel of other ranks led by the Commanding Officer of the 16th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (16 RAMD) Lieutenant Colonel Mohd Azmi Mohd Nor.

Zamrose was commissioned into the RAMD on Jan 24, 1981 and his first position was Platoon Leader in the 8th Battalion, Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

He took the position of the 28th Army Chief on June 11, 2020 after taking over the reins from Army chief then, General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi (retired).

A number of achievements and reforms have been carried out by Zamrose during his leadership of the TDM, including introducing the concept of the Supreme Command of the 28th Army Chief which emphasises the five pillars and three main principles as guidelines for the administration and governance of the entire TDM. — Bernama