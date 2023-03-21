Miri court fines Sri Aman man RM1,500 for drug abuse

MIRI (March 21): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,500 in default one month’s jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi who meted out the sentence on Jeremy John, 25, from Jalan Lingga, Sri Aman, also ordered him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Jeremy was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or to two years’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Jeremy was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at 3.30pm on Sept 23, 2022.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was not represented by a legal counsel.