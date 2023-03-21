Miri man fined RM1,200 for possessing illegal lottery ticket

MIRI (March 21): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,200 in default two weeks in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal lottery ticket.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence against Mohd Nurhaffis Mohd Hanis, 22, from Kampung Lereng Bukit here who was charged under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

Mohd Nurhaffis was found to be in possession of the illegal lottery ticket at the side of a premises at Jalan Teo Chew, Taman Herba here around 4.50pm on March 20, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.