Mitsubishi Motors unveils Mitsubishi XRT Concept at 44th Bangkok International Motor Show

BANGKOK (March 21): Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has unveiled the Mitsubishi XRT Concept – a concept car of the all-new Triton pickup truck planned for launch in fiscal year 2023 – at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show.

The unveiling was made by MMC president and chief executive officer Takao Kato after the launch of the motor show at the Impact Exhibition Centre, here which will be held until April 2.

“The Triton is our global strategic model and the number one selling product in our current lineup. Out of all the markets, the Triton is sold the most here in Thailand. Also, Thailand is the production base for the Triton, where it is produced and exported globally,” said Takao.

According to him, Mitsubishi Motors’ history of pickup trucks began 45 years ago with the Forte which evolved into the Strada and has continued to the sixth generation Triton – the Mitsubishi XRT Concept.

Takao said to meet the high requirements for both professional and private users, the all-new Triton has gone through in-house testing with strict standards and tested in various environments around the world.

Mitsubishi Motors has also leveraged on the expertise that they have gained over the years from participating in motor sports such as the Dakar Rally, he added.

“We have built on Mitsubishi Motors’ strengths including steering stability and off-road capability to develop production models that can be enjoyed safely in any weather or road conditions.”

Takao said the Mitsubishi XRT Concept features the signature lights that resembles the sharp gaze of a hawk.

The front face of the vehicle shows a fierce expression that emphasises the car’s impressive presence while the robust hood and bold horizontal styling combine with front and rear over fenders and all-terrain tires to showcase the dynamism of the rally truck, he added.

“To symbolise the vehicle’s powerful performance, the body features a black and silver camouflage design inspired by lava rocks packed with condensed energy. To express our passion for driving, the body side is accentuated by Ralliart’s brand icon – the 10 parallel lines – which shines brilliantly when hit by light.”

Takao said Mitsubishi Motors will continue to push toward further growth by launching the all-new Triton in Thailand which is expected in July this year.

After the launch in Thailand, Mitsubishi Motors is expected to continue the rollout to the rest of the world.