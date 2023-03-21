Over 32,000 students in Bintulu start new academic year

BINTULU (March 21): Over 32,000 students started school in Bintulu Division as the 2023/2024 academic year began yesterday.

Bintulu District Education officer Samri Suhaili said around 15,000 students are from six secondary schools and 17,000 more are from 26 primary schools in the division.

Speaking to reporters when met during his visit to the new Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Simalajau, at Mile 33 Jalan Bintulu-Miri, he said the primary school is 45 minutes away from the town area, and has a total of 183 pupils and 26 teachers.

“The school can accommodate 1,200 pupils but only has preschool, Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3 students for now.

“The students are multi-racial and most are from nearby schools. The Year 2 and Year 3 joined from SK Kem Batu 18, SK Kidurong 2, SK Kidurong 1, SK Kuala Nyalau, SK Kampung Nyalau,” he said.

Samri said he was pleased with the smooth registration process, adding the first week of the new academic year will see sessions conducted to instil physical, emotional, spiritual, social and intellectual values among the students.

In the meantime, he expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Education for the construction of the new primary school which is timely in view of the rising number of students in Bintulu Division.

The school began construction on June 26, 2019 and was officially handed over to the Sarawak Education Department on Dec 15, 2022 upon its completion on July 19 that year.

Also present to welcome the pupils and parents to Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Simalajau were Bintulu District Education officer Wong Lian Sin, headmistress Mordiana Mohammed and senior teachers.