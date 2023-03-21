People losing faith in Warisan, says Gagasan Rakyat

TAWAU (March 21): The people have started to lose faith and have rejected Parti Warisan, said Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

He said even Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal had not gained trust and had been rejected by the people.

“The support from Warisan members and its leaders is also fading, causing many to leave the party.

“In fact, within his parliamentary constituency in Semporna, many members and leaders in several Warisan branches have already announced to join the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component,” he said during the mangrove tree planting program here yesterday.

The Apas assemblyman added that Shafie’s recent statement in denying that 3,400 leaders and members from 69 branches of Warisan Semporna leaving the party was made up to cover his own weaknesses.

“Shafie doesn’t seem to realize that Warisan is no longer the people’s choice in Sabah.

“He (Shafie) actually knows that almost all areas in the state including Semporna have rejected Warisan and want to be with the existing government,” he said.

Nizam, who is also the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, said that he himself had been in contact with people who participated in Gagasan Rakyat, including the former deputy head of Semporna’s Warisan Division.

“I also understand that there are still many Warisan members and branches who want to join Gagasan Rakyat.

“We can see that the support of Warisan in Sabah is fading day by day because the people have started to realize that only the state government can now defend the people,” he said.