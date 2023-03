KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will not accept Parti Pejuang Tanahair as a member, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said today.

The PN secretary-general said the coalition’s supreme council had convened yesterday to discuss the application, among other things.

“The supreme council decided to reject Pejuang’s application to enter Perikatan Nasional,” he said in a statement today. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME