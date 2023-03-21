Tuesday, March 21
PKR S’wak congratulates Abun Sui over appointment as senator

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
Roland (fifth right) and other PKR supporters give their thumbs up to Abun (sixth right) on his appointment as Senator of the Dewan Negara yesterday.

MIRI (March 21): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has congratulated its deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit for being appointed as a senator yesterday.

“Keadilan Baram and Keadilan Sarawak congratulates Senator Abun Sui Anyit on his appointment and for the trust given to him by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We pray for his success in his service,” its chairman Roland Engan said.

When asked why Abun Sui was appointed as senator instead of him, Roland explained: “Senatorship is merely a small part of the big picture and way forward for the unity government.”

Apart from that, he said Abun Sui is suitable for the position.

“If there are other personalities suitable, they might be included in due course subject to vacancies,” he said.

Abun Sui was among 16 individuals appointed as Senators of the Dewan Negara yesterday.

