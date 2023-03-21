Proposal to allow use of EPF contributions as collateral for loans among matters to be discussed in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The proposal to allow contributors of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to take bank loans by using their contribution as collateral will be among the matters to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar) in a question to the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).

He wants to know the government’s justification of the proposal and the interest rate that will be charged to the contributors who are eligible for the scheme.

There will also be a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) to the Prime Minister on whether Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan), during his tenure as Minister of Finance from May 2018 until February 2020, cancelled the tax exemption for Albukhary Foundation, and if he did, the reason for doing so.

Meanwhile, Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) will ask the Minister of Education whether the ministry can facilitate the acquisition and purchase of ICT equipment for schools such as printers, laptops and PCs.

There will also be a question to the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities by Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjung Piai) on whether the ministry, through cooperation with various other ministries, is prepared to carry out tests on the production of biofuel from palm oil similar to what is being done by Indonesia.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level. – Bernama