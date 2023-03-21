Sabah wants full authority on labour

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): The Sabah Government desires to have full authority on labour and full enforcement of the Labour Ordinance (Sabah Chapter 67).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that this was consistent with Sabah’s rights and autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It is not a new right to be secured as Sabah has its own Labour Ordinance (Cap. 67) before the existence of Malaysia in 1963. It is only a matter of setting the priorities and policy right and then coming up with the necessary rules and regulations under the Sabah Labour Ordinance,” said Dr Jeffrey.

He added that to date, the Sabah Government has achieved a lot in terms of Sabah’s labour law.

“The Labour Ordinance (Sabah Chapter 67) has already been amended and tabled in the Cabinet in October last year. The Sabah Labour Advisory Council will also be set up to look into the implementation of the amended Sabah Labour Ordinance. Active participation from employment societies in Sabah are also committed to encourage the implementation of best practices from recommended international standards to reduce inequalities within the State,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey, who is also Sabah’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry minister, said this in his keynote address at the Forum on Labour Shortages in Sabah: Foreign Workers Issue held at Wisma IDS on Tuesday.

The forum is a platform to exchange ideas on having practical solutions on this issue with a view to help the affected sectors cope with the present demand and prepare for the future.

He added that a potential benefit for the State with the restoration of the autonomy and control of labour in Sabah is the additional revenues to be generated, which could potentially bring in an additional RM700 million annually for the State coffers.

Dr Jeffrey also spoke on the need to re-establish the Sabah Labour Department and the Sabah Human Resource Ministry.

“During the engagements of various stakeholders by the Cabinet Committee on Foreign Workers and Undocumented Migrants, one of the causes of the labour shortage in Sabah was said to be attributed to the approval processes carried out by the Federal authorities from Putrajaya.

“I am advised that based on a study by the East Malaysia Planters Association (EMPA), the labour shortage has caused losses to the oil palm industry arising from unharvested fruits. This in turn, has caused the government to lose about RM400-500 million annually from the oil palm fruits levy.

“I feel that it is pertinent to reinstate the Sabah Labour Department to administer and implement the Sabah Labour Ordinance. It is envisaged that this department will replace present Jabatan Tenaga Kerja Negeri Sabah which is under the purview of the Federal Government. This move is anticipated to make the approval process of foreign workers to be more efficient with better understanding of the local circumstances by the local department,” he said.

He added that incidentally, to make the oil palm industry better managed and administered, the State Government is in the process of setting up the Sabah Oil Palm Industry Authority (SOPIA) to replace the Sabah arm of the MPOB.

Earlier, he said that the Sabah government was serious in tackling the labour shortage in Sabah, as well as to upgrade and upskill the quality of the state’s human capital so as to spur her economic growth.

He added that this requirement of human capital development is one of the focused enablers of the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan 1.0 (2021-2025).

“The Covid-19 pandemic created huge challenges and brought hardships throughout the economy for people and countries around the world. It has also created a new normal and fast-tracked the adaption, adoption and innovation of ways things are being done. We are now coming out of the pandemic and Sabah is doing well in its recovery but our labour shortage could be an obstacle to further and better growth,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey also said that Sabah is facing a serious labour shortage particularly in the agriculture, oil palm and construction sectors.

“To achieve and sustain our economic growth, Sabah needs more than the fulfilment of the United Nations SDG Goal No. 8 which is to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work for all.

“Not only we need to resolve our labour shortage, but we need to develop our human capital to international standards with the necessary skills, innovative technology and mindset,” he said.

He also stressed that the labour shortage issue must be discussed thoroughly with an open mind.

“We must look to adopting newer, innovative, competitive means and practical solutions to nurture our growing industries particularly the plantation, industrial, services, construction and manufacturing sectors which form the bedrock of our economy,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey assured that the State Government will not let the state’s economic growth be constrained or stifled by the lack of manpower, whether in quality or in quantity.

“We are aware of the developments happening and being planned in and around this region. We are working on the way forward for the labour force market in Sabah to assist our plantations and industries and to grow our economy. We are also working on new revenue sources like nature conservation and carbon credit, to drive our economy further,” he said.

He added that it is important to take stock of the labour market environment in Sabah to understand her strengths and weaknesses.

Dr Jeffrey also said that the invaluable input of key stakeholders will aid IDS Sabah and the government to refine its policies and measures to further develop and enhance Sabah’s labour market and human capital.

“I would like to reassure you that the Sabah government is making the necessary efforts in relation to labour legislation, control and its management for the economic progress of the state. As we know, labour is one of the four most important inputs in production in the economy – without labour there will be no progress for our economy,” he said.

Also present at the forum were Institute Development Studies Sabah (IDS) chairperson Datuk Adeline Leong and IDS chief executive officer Dauk Dr Ramzah Dambul.