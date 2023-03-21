Serian farmers attend training on free range poultry farming

KUCHING (March 21): Around 20 farmers from Serian Division participated in a training course on free range poultry farming here recently.

According to a press statement, the training was initiated by Deputy Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Martin Ben to help rural folk learn how to rear free-range chickens or kampung chickens in a systematic manner to reduce the mortality rate of the chicken.

Organised by Satoyama Farm, the three-day course was attended by farmers aged between 25 and 59.

The participants were educated on systematic methods of poultry-rearing according to standard operating procedures.

Emphasis was also placed on methods backed up by research and development.

The participants learnt about free-range poultry rearing, antibiotic-free rearing methods and system-based management, and organic rearing methods.