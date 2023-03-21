SSPCA appeals for more volunteers to help clean up shelter after flash flood

KUCHING (March 21): The Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is calling for volunteers to help clean up its animal shelter in Kota Sentosa, which was badly hit by a flash flood on Saturday (March 18).

Over 300 dogs were let out of the shelter after it was inundated following an extremely heavy downpour.

SSPCA staff member Senty Leykom told The Borneo Post today that they are still in the process of cleaning up, but almost all the dogs are back at the shelter.

“It has been a mentally and physically exhausting few days for everyone involved with the cleanup, but thankfully, the dogs also know their way back here, which makes it easier for us.

“The progress has been a bit slow because there is no water supply to begin with as the pipe is blocked, probably with debris from the flood,” she said.

The flood, which rose rapidly between 8am and 10am last Saturday, reached as high as four feet (1.21 metres) and also affected the electrical outlets, which are still unsafe to be used at the moment.

“The electric wiring has not been done yet as we fear another flood might hit soon with the unpredictable weather.

“It would cause another loss if the wiring is fixed only for it to be damaged if the flood occurs again,” said Senty.

She hopes more volunteers will lend a helping hand and there would be more staff in the future.

“I really hope there would be a new shelter for the stray dogs. A safer, non-flood prone area would suffice for them,” she said.

Several shopkeepers and business owners in the area near the SSPCA animal shelter said releasing the dogs from the shelter did not cause any unpleasant situation.

Automotive store marketing and sales officer Tan Teng Eng said the dogs were very obedient.

“They did not cause any trouble at all, they were good dogs, and I am impressed that they obeyed all cues from the volunteers,” said Tan.

A nurse at a private clinic, Adela Aurora, also felt the situation was under control.

“It was all good, the only downside of the dogs being let out was their faeces were here and there, but they were quickly washed away by the rain,” she said.

A businessman, who only wished to be called Tiong, also felt the dogs were obedient.

He blamed the worsening floods on development projects in the area.

“Ever since the development of the highway (Mile 7 and Mile 6 flyover), the water level rises too quickly, especially at the shelter, where it was about neck deep on that day.

“We can’t blame the weather. A better drainage system should have been implemented during the construction of the highway to prevent the disaster,” he opined.