Stagnant flood water keeps Jalan Buan Buso impassable for over 10 days

KUCHING (March 21): Jalan Buan Buso in Bau has remained impassable for over 10 days due to stagnant flood water.

Kampung Buso villagers and other road users have been forced to use the alternative Jalan Jugan Buso to reach the village and nearby areas.

“It doesn’t seem to recede. More than 10 days already — water level keeps increasing. The first time I saw it, was about 10 days ago,” said resident Jamie Bush.

According to her, portable pumps, which are supposed to drain the water at the site appeared to not be operational.

“They don’t seem to be working and I don’t know whose pumps are those. The people here are concerned as the stagnant water made it impassable,” she said.

“This is an emergency. The flooded road is Jalan Buan Buso and, now those who live in Kampung Buso have to use Jalan Jugan Buso. I however have no idea exactly the length of flooded stretch of the road.”

According to Jamie, the winding Jalan Jugan Buso is a longer route by several kilometres and also narrow in some sections.

When contacted, Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, who is also Deputy Transport Minister, explained that the existing culvert which is supposed to drain the water has been blocked due to a landslide at the inlet.

The blockage caused the rise in water level, making the road impassable, he said.

He said the Public Works Department (JKR) has engaged a contractor to identify the extent of the blockage at the inlet of the culvert in order for further works to be done.

He revealed they had used nine water pumps to pump out the water but due to continuous rain during the last few days, the water could not drain out fast enough.

Henry said JKR will be deploying bigger water pumps to expedite the process and hopes there will not be any more heavy downpours to derail the efforts.

“Road users (at the moment) are advised to use the alternative access via the quarry nearby,” he added.