Top property development industry players awarded at MPA 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The Malaysia Property Award 2022, one of the most highly regarded awards in the property development industry, held its awards presentation cum gala dinner on Saturday (March 18) at One World Hotel.

The gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony was graced by Tun Seri Setia Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam from Melaka.

This year’s event featured 12 categories, with 16 awards presented including two individual awards. The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of jury and independent judges who have expertise and experience in the property industry.

Malaysia Property Award is a gold standard for developers in the real estate industry. It is a platform for them to showcase their best creations. The Awards gained recognition and prestige as the “Oscar Award” of the industry. It is now a brand by itself with developers vying to win the Award.

Property CEO of the year was won by Ho Kong Soon, group managing director of Matrix Concept Holdings Bhd (Matrix Concepts). He started in Matrix Concepts as director and general manager in 1997.

He was then promoted to group deputy managing director in 2012, and subsequently group managing director in 2018. Ho then led Matrix Concepts’ efforts in developing innovative and award-winning property projects across Malaysia.

He has an ongoing project at Bandar Sri Sendayan mega township in Seremban West which is part of the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 new economic growth region and promoted a development zone driven by a public-private partnership.

FIABCI Malaysia President, Datuk Sr Firdaus Musa, expressed his utmost gratitude to Mohd Ali for making time to grace the Malaysia Property Award Gala Dinner 2022 and present the awards to the award-winning recipients.

“We extend our warm congratulations to all the award recipients for their well-deserved accolades, highlighting that their dedication, innovative approaches, hard work, and high expertise in the property industry have been recognised,” he said during thr night.

Meanwhile, Property Man of the Year was won by Tan Sri Dr Teo Chiang Kok of See Hoy Chan Holdings Group. Other notable awards include Affordable Housing Category: SkyAwani 2 Residences by SkyWorld Development Bhd, Office Category: Menara Hap Seng 3 by Hap Seng Land Sdn Bhd, Sustainable Development Category: D’Network @ Setia Eco Park by S P Setia Berhad and Heritage Category: Rumah Tangsi (Lot 10) & Kuala Lumpur Tourism Bureau (Lot 11) by Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur & Seetizens Lab Sdn Bhd.

Firdaus also emphasised the importance of environment, social, and governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) policies in future property development projects.

He urged all winners, participants, and future participants to remain up-to-date, relevant, and sensitive to emerging trends in the industry, such as the trends towards modern smart homes and co-living spaces, to remain competitive and deliver what the market demands.

The Malaysia Property Award is in its 30th year this year. The stringent evaluation process of the award reflects the highest standards of professionalism, which makes it desirable for various property developers to vie for recognition of their projects through the award.

FIABCI Malaysia is an organisation that brings all professionals from every discipline in the real estate industry together and provides a platform for interaction among each other, thus fostering goodwill and creating business opportunities through its professional development learning and educational activities.