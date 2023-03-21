Youthful Sibu Rugby team impresses at Kuching tourney

SIBU (March 21): A youthful Sibu Rugby (SR) team put in an impressive effort at the Kuching Rugby Football Club’s (KRFC) 10-a-side tournament over the weekend.

Coach Michael Ting’s team held champions KRFC to a 10-10 draw at full time but lost 10-15 after extra time to come in second.

Ting said he was happy with the team’s performance.

“It’s an impressive result, considering that our players were up against some of the senior and experienced players from KRFC team.

“We will, however, not rest on our laurels but continue to improve and train hard and aim for higher results,” he said when contacted.

KRFC fired the first salvo through German-based Samuel Rentap minutes into the game before SR replied through Royston Williams.

In the second half, KRFC’s Kamaruddin Buding scored a try to take the lead at 10-5 and Royston again powered forward for a try in the dying minutes of the game to level the score at 10-10.

KRFC had the last laugh when Anthony Lawa surged through the left flank for the winning try.

Ting said the players played positively and held their heads high despite losing to the more experience team, which comprised several state and national players.

“Our players, with the exception of Elvin Wong, who won a call-up for the national selection last year, were mostly students and undergraduates,” he said.

He added the tournament was also a platform to scout for outstanding players for Sukma 2024, which will be held in Sarawak.

“At least four to five of our players still qualify for Sukma.

“Hopefully, their passion for the sport will remain intact and will continue to work hard in order to earn the qualification slot for the Sarawak team,” he said.