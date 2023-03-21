Yusof determined to transform growth of QSB

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): The new chairman for Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB), Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, is determined to transform the growth of the State Government-linked investment company (GLIC) and its people.

His medical background is not a stopping factor for Yusof to expand his career into the world of corporate, landing him the appointment as chairman for QSB by Sabah State Chief Minister on January 11.

His involvement in corporate realm began in 1990s and paved his way onto both State and Federal level starting as chairman of Sabah Medical Centre (1996 -1997), followed by chairman of Sedcovest Holdings Sdn Bhd (1997-1994), then chairman of Saham Sabah Bhd (2001-2004) and subsequently Board of Director of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) (2016-2017). His latest contribution was serving MARA as a chairman from 2017 to 2018.

Understanding the needs of Sabahans, this 67-year-old Sipitang native has also ventured into politics serving as Sipitang Member of Parliament for three consecutive terms from 1995 to 2003 before elected as Sindumin State Assemblyman from 2018 until present. Amongst important portfolios assigned to Yusof to mark his career are Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker from 2004 to 2008 and Sabah Minister of Education and Innovation from 2018 until 2020.

In his first annual address during a townhall session at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Tuesday, Yusof conveyed his key strategic direction to employees and board members across the Group on his plan to assist QSB’s metamorphosis towards being an effective asset for the State.

“QSB has a lot of potential and can grow further but certain rules need to be followed, and the main thrust is good corporate governance (CG) which must be practiced at all levels of QSB.

“There should be no hanky-panky going around in QSB. We should look at the intent of our regulatory procedures governed by principle of GC and abide by them. Any decision to be made must stand up to scrutiny via practice of thorough assessment and due diligence that are driven by transparency to avoid bad planning and personal interest,” he said.

When asked on business outlook, he noted there are four pillars, of which should be envisioned by QSB’s management prior to any business ventures to ensure an impactful outcome for Sabah.

“Firstly, our investment pipeline must align with the aspiration of State, which is to create a significant spillover impact that can be used to alleviate the socio-economic level higher than what it is,” he said adding that structured and impactful investment decision is crucial in relishing QSB’s pursuit to increase distribution of dividend to the State, making QSB an active contributor to State’s revenue.

Commenting on execution of impactful investment, Yusof said that QSB need to ensure that its diversified operation is not redundant to ones that are operated by other equally important GLCs such as SEDCO and Sawit Kinabalu.

“Instead of encroaching, we should work collectively to enhance the economic environment of Sabah.

QSB can and shall focus to strengthen our strategic core businesses in telecommunication that involves participation of Common Tower Technologies and Qhazanah Technology as our subsidiary together with Celcom Timur Sabah as our associate company”.

Addressed in his remarks, Sabah should also fully capitalise its natural resources that include river and solar to provide renewable-based energy catering to the increasing energy demand in Sabah.

“This is what QSB aims to do via joint ventures with carefully selected partners that can provide technical expertise and technology transfer to our local workforce. Our overarching priority is preserving the environment in whatever we do, at the same time retaining optimum investment return, which is only possible if we adhere strictly to practice of good governance”.

QSB’s role as strategic economic partners to the State undoubtedly brings the need to empower the local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and youth community.

“SMEs formed the backbone of the economy, hence we are committed to ensure their participation in any of our joint venture projects moving ahead either at upstream or downstream industry, so we can avoid scenario of our own people being side-lined in any mega project. We strive to be the catalyst in providing our own youth and our own SMEs with business and employment opportunity.”

As value adding to support State’s initiatives in economic transformation, QSB has continuously shown its support in giving back to the community in needs via carefully structured Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Under his leadership, Yusof outlined his aspiration for QSB to work jointly with NGOs to create a larger impact to the community in needs covering various aids.

Understanding that period of transition is always a challenge, he responded to questions on his overall view towards his appointment as QSB chairman.

“It is without doubt not an easy job, however I have had the privilege of actively engaging with the management team across the group. For me, it is imperative that we harness the readiness of one another to not only create a profitable company, rather one that place an emphasis in positive working environment driven by mutual respect”.

Responding to his role, Yusof stressed that the function of the board is to provide strategic direction for execution by management, thus reducing the need for interference. Holding on to the principle of good governance and transparency, he believes that an optimum ecosystem shall be subject to continuous review to ensure sustainability, relevancy and agility.

“The management, the board and the employees are each fitted into the company’s niche, which without it all the aspiration may not be realised. We have to create symbiosis to build unity in diversity and only then we will move as one force. This is what I aim for above others, and this is the main reason I am here”.