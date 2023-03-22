Abd Karim lauds Tecktonic & Sons for helping S’wak tourism industry

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 22): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has praised Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Lee Chin Teck for his entrepreneurial skills in opening many hotels in Sarawak.

Abdul Karim said what Lee has done for Sarawak should be praised because his efforts have also helped the tourism industry in the state.

“Lee has opened hotels at many places in Sarawak, including places which are far from any of Sarawak’s major cities, and I believe it takes someone with good entrepreneurial skills to achieve such feat.

“Lee’s hotels are actually mostly catered for those of the middle-income group. He knew that there is a huge demand for those types of hotels in Sarawak and he was right,” he said during the official launching ceremony of the Roxy Hotel at Aiman 2 Commercial Centre here today.

Apart from that, he also said that Lee’s effort should also be commended because Lee has proven that he can become successful without depending on the government too much for assistance too due to his creativity in promoting his products.

Meanwhile, Lee also commented that he recognises the need to have more hotels all over Sarawak, which is why he will continue to build more in the future.

“I am also calling for more hotels to be built in Sarawak, especially in the major cities such as Kuching because the number of hotels in Kuching for example are actually not enough,” said Lee.

The opening of the Roxy Hotel at Aiman 2 Commercial Centre here makes it Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd’s seventh hotel in Sarawak so far.

Lee said there is a demand for a hotel to be set up in the location to cater for students and lecturers from universities in the surrounding areas.

“We took over seven shop lot units in Aiman 2 Commercial Centre for the set up on the first and second floor, with a food court called Sambal Sambal Kopitiam on the ground floor to cater to our guests.

“We converted two ground-floor units into a multipurpose hall with two meeting rooms, and there is ample parking space in front of our premises, so parking should not be an issue,” said Lee.

Also present during the Roxy Hotel at Aiman 2 Commercial Centre’s launching ceremony were Samarahan resident Mohamad Irwan Bahari Bujang, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos and other officials.

Besides officiating at the opening of the hotel, Abdul Karim also launched the Sambal Sambal Kopitiam food court.

He also took time during the event to witness a document signing ceremony to commemorate Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd’s cooperation with ZK Digimax – a company which specialises in providing solutions for consumers in the retail segment.

On another note, bookings for long-term stays at the hotel are entitled to a discount – 10 per cent discount for one week; 15 per cent discount for two weeks; and 20 per cent discount.

Guests are entitled for the discounted rates via online bookings at https://roxyhotel.my/.

The hotel’s room rates are RM99 for a Superior Twin (without window), RM99 for a Superior Queen (without window), RM130 for either a Queen Room with Window and Kitchenette, or a Twin Window with Kitchenette; and RM110 for a Superior Queen with Window.

Rooms equipped with kitchenettes will also cater for students, lecturers or individuals in need of long-term stays.